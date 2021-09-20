Petkov and Vassilev's Project Garners Public Support before Elections

A Trend survey commissioned by the 24 Chasa newspaper, dedicated to the attitudes of Bulgarians towards the main political forces in the country, shows that the political formation headed by former caretaker ministers Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev currently has the support of 9 per cent of voters, while GERB is regaining its leading position with a significant lead. The study was conducted between September 8 and 15 through face-to-face interviews among 1,012 people over the age of 18.



The study took place before Petkov and Vassilev officially announced their political project, which was already in the works, and provided two lists of formations to each respondent, one without and one with the new formation, with the latter being published. Trend notes that thus respondents were put in a hypothetical situation and changes in political dynamics can be expected in the coming weeks once this political project presents its official priorities.



The current electoral snapshot among those declaring that they will vote in the upcoming elections shows a clear lead by GERB with 24.4 per cent. Next come There Is Such a People (TISP) with 17.5 per cent and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) with 16.6 per cent, followed by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) with 9.3 percent, Petkov and Vassilev's formation (9.1 per cent) and Democratic Bulgaria (DB) with 8.5 per cent. The third group, which remains below the parliamentary threshold of 4 per cent, but with a result of more than one per cent, includes Rise Up BG! Here We Come! (3.8 per cent), Vazrazhdane (2.9 per cent) and VMRO (2.2 per cent).



A total of 53 per cent of all interviewees said that they will exercise their right to vote in the upcoming parliamentary elections.



The Trend poll in September registered a record low approval rating for parliament over the past few years. Only 12 per cent of all interviewees had a positive opinion about the activities of the last National Assembly, while 77 percent gave a negative assessment.



Analysts also report a slight decline in support for the caretaker government and President Rumen Radev. Some 35 per cent are positive about the work of the cabinet, while 44 per cent are of the opposite opinion. The positive assessment is 5 per cent lower than the previous month. The work of the presidential institution was assessed positively by 46 per cent, while 35 per cent gave a negative assessment.



The debate over the responsibility for failing to form a regular government has become central in recent weeks, Trend notes. A total of 43 per cent of all interviewees are of the opinion that TISP bears the greatest responsibility for not forming a cabinet, while 11 per cent blame GERB, 8 per cent blame DB, 5 per cent blame the BSP, 3 per cent blame Rise Up! and one per cent blames the MRF. /BTA