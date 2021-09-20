EU Enlargement Commissioner Arrives in Sofia to Discuss North Macedonia Accession Talks

EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi will visit Bulgaria tomorrow, September 21, the BNR correspondent in Brussels Angelina Piskova has reported, citing the European Commission.

Meetings of the European Commissioner with President Rumen Radev and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Svetlan Stoev are planned.

Details of the talks have not been announced, but insiders say the topic will be Bulgaria's veto on the start of talks with North Macedonia./BNR