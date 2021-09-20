EU Enlargement Commissioner Arrives in Sofia to Discuss North Macedonia Accession Talks
Business | September 20, 2021, Monday // 17:19
European Commission photos
EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi will visit Bulgaria tomorrow, September 21, the BNR correspondent in Brussels Angelina Piskova has reported, citing the European Commission.
Meetings of the European Commissioner with President Rumen Radev and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Svetlan Stoev are planned.
Details of the talks have not been announced, but insiders say the topic will be Bulgaria's veto on the start of talks with North Macedonia./BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » State wants to Control Rocketing Electricity Prices but Doesn' Know How As Yet
- » Over Half of Bulgarians Never Do Shopping Online - Trend Polling Agency
- » Bulgaria sets New Coronavirus Requirements to Traverlers from Red Zone Countries
- » Bulgaria Ranks 85th in Digital Quality of Life Globally
- » Japanese Over Age of 65 Will Soon Pass 30% of Population
- » Bulgaria's Chief of Defence Addressed NATO Military Commission in Athens