EU Enlargement Commissioner Arrives in Sofia to Discuss North Macedonia Accession Talks

Business | September 20, 2021, Monday // 17:19
Bulgaria: EU Enlargement Commissioner Arrives in Sofia to Discuss North Macedonia Accession Talks European Commission photos

EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi will visit Bulgaria tomorrow, September 21, the BNR correspondent in Brussels Angelina Piskova has reported, citing the European Commission. 

 Meetings of the European Commissioner with President Rumen Radev and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Svetlan Stoev are planned. 

Details of the talks have not been announced, but insiders say the topic will be Bulgaria's veto on the start of talks with North Macedonia./BNR

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU Enlargement Commissioner, visit to Bulgsria, N. Macedonia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria