Cabinet Approves Budget Estimate for Upcoming Elections 2 in 1
The caretaker cabinet Monday approved the budget estimate for the preparation and holding of the November 14 presidential and parliamentary elections, the government information service said. The cost is projected at 123.8 million leva, including a possible second round of the presidential elections.
The Election Code requires that the estimated budget be approved no later than 55 days before Election Day. The financing is
provided from the State budget following approval by the government in consultation with the Central Election Commission (CEC).
The government will approve additional expenditures on CEC's budget under the Public Finance Act if more voting machines have
to be purchased. If CEC decides to introduce video surveillance in the voting sections, the government is ready to provide extra financing. /BTA
