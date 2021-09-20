Bulgaria sets New Coronavirus Requirements to Traverlers from Red Zone Countries

The Bulgarian Ministry of Health has published the latest risk assessment regarding Coronavirus, classifying countries in three categories (red, green and orange) depending on their infection rate during the last two weeks.

However, regardless of the origin country, travellers who have been previously vaccinated, recovered from the virus, and those with a negative test result for COVID-19 in the recent hours, are allowed to enter Bulgaria free of entry quarantine and testing requirements. The same rule applies to all EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate holders.

According to a press release issued by the Bulgarian authority, travellers reaching Bulgaria from red zone countries must present a negative PCR test performed 72 hours before arrival and undergo a ten-day quarantine at their home or another accommodation place, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.