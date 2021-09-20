So far, 1,627,049 people have been counted by filling in the electronic card. They live in 713,678 households, the National Statistical Institute reported.

37.5 percent of the population of the cities of Plovdiv and Varna have been counted online at the moment, the data show at 11.00 today, September 20. For comparison, in Sofia the number counted electronically is already 40.8 percent.

In the different regions of the three largest cities, the electronic census does not run at the same speed.

In Sofia, the share of those enumerated in relation to the population is highest in the Izgrev district (51.9 per cent), and the lowest - in the Studentski and Kremikovtsi districts (19.6 per cent each). The ranking in Varna is led by the Primorski region (42.2 percent), and in Plovdiv - by the Yuzhen region (36.2 percent).

For the country, the ranking by relative share of the enumerated by districts in relation to the population in the district continues to be led by Sofia (capital), in second place is Varna district (29.5 percent).

The third place with an equal result is shared by the districts of Gabrovo and Ruse, in which so far exactly a quarter of the population has been electronically counted.

A counter in the capital's Borovo district made a special email with his initials and a "count" to collect the codes of those who counted electronically. The address is posted in the census area and people can send their exact address and the unique codes they have received to it.



/BTA