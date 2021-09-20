How Many are the Side Effects of Vaccines in the EU and the US?

The Ministry of Health recalls some summarized data on the topic

What is the frequency of side effects after vaccination against COVID-19?

According to a publication in the journal “Nature” of February 17, 2021, the frequency of allergic reactions is 3 cases per 1 million doses in Moderna (Spikevax) and 5 cases per 1 million doses in Pfizer / BioNTech (Comirnaty).

On March 29, 2021, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported that a severe allergic reaction after taking AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) was found in 41 vaccinated at about 5 million doses in the UK (polysorbate).

According to EMA and WHO data, myocarditis and pericarditis are observed mainly in men, within a few days (up to 14) after the second dose of mRNA vaccine. They are more common in young men.

Until 31 May 2021 in the countries of the Single European Act are reported:

145 cases of myocarditis with Comirnaty (Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine),

19 cases after administration of Spikevax (Moderna vaccine),

138 cases of pericarditis after Comirnaty,

19 cases after administration of Spikevax.

For the same period, until the end of May this year, 177 million doses of Comirnaty and 20 million doses of Spikevax were administered in the countries of the Single European Act.

According to data provided by the WHO, received in the American System for Reporting Adverse Events for Vaccines (VAERS) on June 11, 2021, in persons aged 12-29 years were found:

40.6 cases of myocarditis in men on one million second doses of mRNA vaccine and 4.2 cases in women who received a second dose of vaccine. In people over 30 years of age - 2.4 and 1 per million-second doses for men and women, respectively.

Infection with SARS-CoV-2, but not the vaccine, is associated with a significantly increased risk of pericarditis, cardiac arrhythmias, heart attacks, strokes, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, acute renal failure, etc., recalled the Ministry of Health.



/ClubZ