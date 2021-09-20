Antivaxxers Attack Team of Mobile Vacination Site in Varna, Health Minister Condemns Act

Society | September 20, 2021, Monday // 14:02
Bulgaria: Antivaxxers Attack Team of Mobile Vacination Site in Varna, Health Minister Condemns Act gov.bg

Opponents of the Covid-19 vaccines attacked a vaccination point in Varna on 19 September. Commenting on this dangerous precedent, Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov stated that the authorities will not allow medical staff to be insulted, disparaged and humiliated, and demanded that the prosecutor’s office investigate the attack and refer the case to the law courts.  

“Vaccines are the most effective means of avoiding severe coronavirus and death. Vaccination in Bulgaria is voluntary and it is up to each and every person to decide whether to get vaccinated or not. We are not forcing anyone, but we shall not allow organized anti-vaxxer groups to stop anyone who wants to be vaccinated from doing so,” Minister Katsarov emphasized. /BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Antivaxxers, Bulgaria, attack, mobile vaccination site, Katsarov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria