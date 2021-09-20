Antivaxxers Attack Team of Mobile Vacination Site in Varna, Health Minister Condemns Act

Opponents of the Covid-19 vaccines attacked a vaccination point in Varna on 19 September. Commenting on this dangerous precedent, Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov stated that the authorities will not allow medical staff to be insulted, disparaged and humiliated, and demanded that the prosecutor’s office investigate the attack and refer the case to the law courts.

“Vaccines are the most effective means of avoiding severe coronavirus and death. Vaccination in Bulgaria is voluntary and it is up to each and every person to decide whether to get vaccinated or not. We are not forcing anyone, but we shall not allow organized anti-vaxxer groups to stop anyone who wants to be vaccinated from doing so,” Minister Katsarov emphasized. /BNR