What Results the Census Would Yield in Bulgaria?

The most important result of the national census will be the number of the population, and certainly what we will see is a new correction downward due to the migration processes, Adrian Nikolov from the Institute for Market Economy told BNR.

According to him, the big risk is very low confidence in the census, which will mar the data from the survey.

"The reason for this was the hacker attack on the server – it gave a false start to the census. On the other hand, the pandemic will also prevent a better census.

It strikes me that people do not want to share some of the important information needed for this purpose, such as the area of the dwelling, the technical appliances they own", Nikolov also explained.

He said the picture of the workforce distribution was also expected to change.

He said the picture of the workforce was also expected to change.

"We expect to find out why so high employment rate is registered in Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo and Sofia region. We also do not expect the census to detect territorial and administrative changes. The biggest city will for sure be Sofia, of course, but it is interesting what will be the second largest city - Plovdiv or Varna", Nikolov also said.

In his wordsa better health status picture of the Bulgarian is not expected after the census.

According to Nikolov, it is not appropriate to ask about the family income during the censuses.

P

