Shooting at University in Siberia
An unknown person opened fire on one of the buildings of the State University in the Russian city of Perm in Siberia. According to preliminary data, there are eightvictims, law enforcement sources told TASS.
"On Monday, an unknown person entered the university building and started firing a firearm. Some of the students hid in the auditoriums of the university. Several people jumped out the window. Investigative actions are being carried out on the spot, "a source from the law enforcement authorities told the agency. According to him, there are victims.
/NOVA
