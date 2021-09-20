Prof. Kantardzhiev: There is Reason to Doubt the Number of Announced New COVID Cases

"After they got rid of me, people decided to stop getting vaccinated," the professor said

"We have reason to doubt the announced number of new cases of COVID-19 in our country. About 1,000 have stalled, which does not correlate with the number of hospital admissions and deaths." This was stated by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev on the air of the morning block of NOVA NEWS "Your day". He predicts that the current wave of infection will peak in mid-October.

"When they got rid of me, people said to themselves, 'This one used to make us get vaccinated, but once they get rid of him, we won't get vaccinated - let's see what happens,'" he said.

He also commented on the purchase of the French vaccine for Bulgaria. "It is for a very limited group of people who will not make an adequate response to other vaccines due to disease or therapy and will more easily build immunity to its synthetic protein," he said.

He was adamant that the caretaker government was not going in the right direction in the fight against the pandemic, but he himself did not want to disturb them with criticism.

"In the spring of 2020, we were the last in number of patients in Europe. Why do they say we did badly? Now there are vaccines, we also had 120 quiet days and time to prepare," he said. And he called on the caretaker minister to be careful with his decisions because he is doing a lot of damage to healthcare. "When we were giving briefings, he was standing in socks under the quilt and guarding himself against the coronavirus. Now, however, he has to deal with it," Kantardzhiev said.



/NOVA