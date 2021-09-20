Kabul International Airport Officially Resumed Operations

Politics | September 20, 2021, Monday // 10:20
Bulgaria: Kabul International Airport Officially Resumed Operations Pixabay

Kabul International Airport has officially announced that it is open for domestic and international flights, Khaama Press reported, citing a source from the Civil Aviation Authority.

As a result of the terrorist act of August 26, the runway was severely damaged.

Technical experts from Qatar and Turkey helped resume operations at the international airport.

The first domestic flight took off from Kabul on 4 September, and the first international civilian flight from Kabul to Doha took place on 9 September. On September 13, the first plane of an international trade flight from Islamabad landed at the airport in the Afghan capital.

