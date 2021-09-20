COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 458 New Cases

Society » HEALTH | September 20, 2021, Monday // 09:15
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 458 New Cases pixabay.com

458 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country. A little over 4700 tests were done, which means that the percentage of positive samples is 9.66 percent.

1069 were cured and 4750 of the beds in the COVID wards were occupied. 43 people have lost the battle with the virus.

