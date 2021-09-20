COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 458 New Cases
pixabay.com
458 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country. A little over 4700 tests were done, which means that the percentage of positive samples is 9.66 percent.
1069 were cured and 4750 of the beds in the COVID wards were occupied. 43 people have lost the battle with the virus.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » How Many are the Side Effects of Vaccines in the EU and the US?
- » Prof Vitanov: Peak of Forth Covid-19 Wave in Bulgaria Falls on October, Sofia is in Red Zone on Morbidity Map on
- » Prof. Kantardzhiev: There is Reason to Doubt the Number of Announced New COVID Cases
- » Bulgarians, Don't Be Idiots of Europe - Angel Kunchev
- » Italy first in EU Makes Green Pass Mandatory for All Workers
- » Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1,724 Newly Infected, 67 Fatalities