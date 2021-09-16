Special Bets from Palms Bet - How to Bet on Duels and Specials?

You can bet on Duels and Specials at Palms Bet after successfully creating an account and placing a bet. Palms Bet is among the leading Bulgarian gambling websites that offer sports bets, casino games, virtual sports, live casino titles, promos, and a section called “specials”.

The Palms Bet specials are one of the reasons why this operator is becoming more popular every day. Besides having the optioon to take advantage of special betting markets, this is also the place where users can bet on duels. The two things play an important role in this gambling platform, which is why we’ve decided to point out several important things about them.

Duels

Bettors who like punting on sports and want to experience something different can participate in one of the many duels. Those eager to put them to the test have to open Palms Bet Online from Efirbet and go to the “specials” section. Once there, select the “H2H” option, and you will see every duel that you can bet on.

What’s interesting about the Palms Bet Duels is that they allow players to wager on fictional events and choose one of the two teams or players. Usually, bettors have the option to choose which of the teams/players will score more goals in their real matches. In other words, the two options you can pick from won’t play against each other.

If some of you decide to bet on a draw, the two teams/players have to score the same number of goals in their actual events. Needless to say, if one of the two events gets postponed, Palms Bet Bulgaria will give back your stake.

General information about the Special bets at Palms Bet

Besides participating in virtual duals where you can choose from various options, users who visit Palms Bet Online from Efirbet have the chance to place Special bets. Players who want to test this option have to choose which sport they want to punt on. Usually, clients can pick from different football events, but there might be other sports, such as boxing.

After you decide which sport you want, the next thing you should do at Palms Bet is to choose your preferred league. The things you can bet on are based on the sport you’ve chosen. For example, punters who like football can pick from the most popular competitions in the world.

Now that you’ve chosen your preferred sport and league, it is time to go through the available events. Although there are usually just a couple of options to pick from, the prominent football leagues and competitions might provide more than that.

Conclusion

Whether you decide to participate in the Palms Bet Specials or Duels, it is advisable to read the conditions. Since these types of bets are more special than their standard variations, there are specific rules users must adhere to. For example, clients who choose one of the options that allows them to punt on goals should know that this Palms Bet offer won’t include the goals scored by the two teams/players during the penalty shootouts.