Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1,892 Newly Infected, 79 Fatalities

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 480,777, after 25,189 tests identified 1,892 new infections on Friday, according to data posted on https://coronavirus.bg/. The test positivity rate now stands at 7.5 per cent.



Sofia City tops the list of new cases with 296 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv with 162, Varna with 130 and Burgas with 107.



The active cases are 38,980. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 4,649, including 395 in intensive care.



Another 2,432 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 421,842.



Seventy-nine fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 19,955.



With 10,450 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,458,928 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,272,680 people are fully vaccinated. /BTA