Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1,892 Newly Infected, 79 Fatalities

Business | September 18, 2021, Saturday // 12:26
Bulgaria: Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1,892 Newly Infected, 79 Fatalities pixabay

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 480,777, after 25,189 tests identified 1,892 new infections on Friday, according to data posted on https://coronavirus.bg/. The test positivity rate now stands at 7.5 per cent.

Sofia City tops the list of new cases with 296 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv with 162, Varna with 130 and Burgas with 107.

The active cases are 38,980. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 4,649, including 395 in intensive care.

Another 2,432 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 421,842.

Seventy-nine fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 19,955.

With 10,450 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,458,928 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,272,680 people are fully vaccinated. /BTA

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Covid-19 in Bulgaria case count update
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria