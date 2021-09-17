Russia Needs to Work with Taliban Government in Afghanistan - Vladimir Putin

Business | September 17, 2021, Friday // 15:08
Russia Needs to Work with Taliban Government in Afghanistan - Vladimir Putin

 Russia needs to work with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting of a China- and Russia-led security bloc, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Speaking via video link at the conference held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Putin said Russia supported a United Nations conference on Afghanistan and that world powers should consider unfreezing Afghanistan's assets./Reuters

 

