Russia Needs to Work with Taliban Government in Afghanistan - Vladimir Putin
Business | September 17, 2021, Friday // 15:08
TASS
Russia needs to work with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting of a China- and Russia-led security bloc, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
Speaking via video link at the conference held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Putin said Russia supported a United Nations conference on Afghanistan and that world powers should consider unfreezing Afghanistan's assets./Reuters
