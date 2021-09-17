GERB Would again Become Bulgaria's First Poltical Force if Elections Were now - Gallup International

Politics » ELECTIONS | September 17, 2021, Friday // 13:07
If the National Assembly elections were held in the first half of September, the results would be as follows:

GERB-SDSwould again become the first political force with 22.5% support, BSP is second with 16.1%, Democratic Bulgaria third with 15.8% and "There Is Such a People" with 15.5% fourth political power. DPMRFremains fifth - 11.9%. That would also be the safe distribution in the next National Assembly if elections were held in early September, according to the Gallup International poll.

thClose to hurlddling th 4-prcent barrier for entry into the National Assembly are "Rise up, Bulgaria!Here we are coming!" with 4.8%, and below the barrier are two formations Vazrazhdane " - with 3.1% and VMRO -  2.4%./News.bg

 

