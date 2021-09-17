Bulgaria Restaurateurs Brace for Further Protests against Anti-covid Restrictions

If Katsarov does not cancel his order restricting restaurants and nightlife venues, we will block the entire country together with our colleagues from the transport industry, This is a moronic step and humiliation for our branch after we have written countless letters and made countless protests. Having made it very clear why Baltova and Katsarov have no place in this government. There's a new caretaker cabinet where they're both hold respective offices again. Katsarov is constantly lying that health measures go along with financial, but there are no working financial measures," Zumpalov said.

According to him, the financial measures in the new budget are worth BGN420 million which is enough to compensate the business only under the old measures, only with a siting capacity limit of 50%. "At the moment we have a whole branch closed- the nightlife venues."

"A million times we asked for their resignations, Baltova has in no way defended our industry. Katsarov discriminated against us in the same way that the previous health minister discriminated against our business," added Evgeny Zumpalov.