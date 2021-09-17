Inflation Rate in Bulgaria stands at 3.7 Percent Y/Y vs July 2020

Business | September 17, 2021, Friday // 11:16
The National Statistical Institute reported here on Wednesday that inflation in August 2021 was 3.7 per cent compared to August 2020, and 0.8 per cent compared to July 2021.

The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (August 2021 compared to December 2020) was 3.1 per cent.

The annual average inflation, measured by CPI, in the last 12 months (September 2020 - August 2021) compared to the previous 12 months (September 2019 - August 2020) was 1.3 per cent/BTA

