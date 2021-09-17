Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1,724 Newly Infected, 67 Fatalities
pixabay
In the last 24 hours Covid tests positivity rate stood at 8.1 percent . 1,724 are the new cases from the 21,167 tests made.
There are nearly 20,000 active cases in the country. More than 4,600 people are being treated in hospitals, of them 396 in intensive care. 67 people died of coronavirus.
Yesterday, 11,198 vaccines were administered.Thus, fully immunized in our country are now 1, 257, 214.8,1./BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarians, Don't Be Idiots of Europe - Angel Kunchev
- » Italy first in EU Makes Green Pass Mandatory for All Workers
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2029 New Cases
- » On the Verge of New Covid-19 Peak State Chief Health Inspector Set to Make Vaccination Mandarory for Health Workers
- » Boris Johnson Comes out with New Plans to Contain Coronavirus in Winter
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1998 New Cases