Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1,724 Newly Infected, 67 Fatalities

Society » HEALTH | September 17, 2021, Friday // 08:21
pixabay

 In the last 24 hours Covid tests positivity rate stood at 8.1 percent . 1,724 are the new cases from the 21,167 tests made.

There are nearly 20,000 active cases in the country. More than 4,600 people are being treated in hospitals, of them 396 in intensive care. 67 people died of coronavirus.

Yesterday, 11,198 vaccines were administered.Thus, fully immunized in our country are now 1, 257, 214.8,1./BNT

 

