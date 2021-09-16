New Bulgaria's Government Extends Deadline of Population Census

Bulgaria’s caretaker cabinet has extended the deadline of the electronic census until the end of September. So far, 1 million people have already taken part in it. According to Sergei Tsvetarski, head of the National Statistical Institute, technical difficulties at the beginning of the campaign were not caused by the big number of participants, but by a malicious attack.

In an interview for the BNR he called on people to take part in the electronic census before the official deadline. About 70% of citizens are expected to participate in the electronic census./BNR