New Bulgaria's Government Extends Deadline of Population Census
Bulgaria’s caretaker cabinet has extended the deadline of the electronic census until the end of September. So far, 1 million people have already taken part in it. According to Sergei Tsvetarski, head of the National Statistical Institute, technical difficulties at the beginning of the campaign were not caused by the big number of participants, but by a malicious attack.
In an interview for the BNR he called on people to take part in the electronic census before the official deadline. About 70% of citizens are expected to participate in the electronic census./BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1,892 Newly Infected, 79 Fatalities
- » Bulgarian Energy Ministry Set to Help Businesses Affected by High Electricity Prices
- » Interior Ministry Busted Crime Group Issuing Fake Labor Disability Certificates
- » Macron Unveils wrapped Arc de Triomphe in Paris
- » Russians Head to Polls amid Low Appoval for Putin's United Russia, App of Alexei Navalny Removed
- » Russia Needs to Work with Taliban Government in Afghanistan - Vladimir Putin