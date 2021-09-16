New Caretaker Government in Bulgaria: PM and Most Ministers Keep their Office

A presidential decree has been gazetted Thursday with the line-up of a new caretaker government that will prepare the November 14 elections for a new Parliament and the presidential elections to be held on the same day. Most ministers from the caretaker government of Prime Minister Stefan Yanev, including Yanev himself, keep their offices. Only three ministers are different: of Economy, of Finance and of Transport, IT and Communications.



The line-up:



- Prime Minister Stefan Yanev;

- Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Social Policies and Minister of Labour and Social Policy Galab Donev;

- Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Interior Boiko Rashkov;

- Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds Management Atanas Pekanov;

- Finance Minister Valeri Belchev;

- Defence Minister Georgi Panayotov;

- Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov;

- Regional Development and Public Works Minister Violeta Komitova;

- Education and Science Minister Nikolai Denkov;;

- Foreign Minister Svetlan Stoev;

- Justice Minister Yanaki Stoilov;

- Culture Minister Velislav Minekov;

- Environment and Water Minister Asen Lichev;

- Agriculture, Food and Forestry Minister Hristo Bozoukov;

- Transport, IT and Communication Minister Hristo Alexiev;

- Economy Minister Daniela Vezieva;

- Energy Minister Andrei Zhivkov;

- Tourism Minister Stela Baltova;

- Youth and Sports Minister Andrei Kouzmanov./BTA