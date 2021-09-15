Start of School Year in Bulgaria

President Rumen Radev welcomed the students and teachers on the first day of school at Hristo Smirnenski primary school in Pazardzhik.

“The Bulgarian school is more than a temple of knowledge, it is a sacred placve where our children develop awareness of themselves and the surrounding world,” Rumen Radev said.

Until 1921, children returned to the classrooms on 1 September. In 1919, the Bulgarian Agrarian Union came to power in the country, and being a professional organization, the union took into account the rural way of life and the fact that children help their parents in harvesting the crops. That is why the first school day was shifted forward by two weeks, and the tradition has survived to this day./BNR