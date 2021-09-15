COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2029 New Cases
pixabay.com
2029 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. More than 21,000 tests have been performed. This is nearly 9.5% of those surveyed.
386 patients remain for treatment in the intensive care unit. 83 people lost the battle with the disease. More than 760 have recovered. More than 11,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given.
