On the Verge of New Covid-19 Peak State Chief Health Inspector Set to Make Vaccination Mandarory for Health Workers

Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev on September 13 insisted on mandatory vaccination for medical and social workers,. According to him, this will not be a violation of human rights. However, the decision is made by the Minister of Health.

According the forecast of mathematician Nikolay Vitanov - if the anti-epidemic measures do not start to be observed, a second peak of the fourth Covid-19 wave is possible, after the current one.

From mid-August, when more than 1,000 people became infected daily, to date, the death toll is 1,201. This shows that the extent of the infection is much greater than the official data show, says Prof. Vitanov.

"You can deceive the indicator of registered patients, but you cannot deceive the indicator of deaths. How many are there today, since when have you not seen 50 cases on Sunday," said Prof. Vitanov.

We are currently at the peak of morbidity, there may be a slight decrease in cases, but this is temporary, he added. As the weather gets colder and people start spending more time indoors, the likelihood of a second peak is high, he said.

"A system of 700,000 students and 70,000 teachers will be fully operational in two days. Here are some factors that suggest that once this peak is over and after some easing, a new peak can be expected. With measures, this peak can be prevented," said Prof. Vitanov.

Symptoms of Covid-19 are observed in 80% of the people even months after they recovered from the illness. The most common post- Covid symptoms are fatigue, headache, attention deficit, hair loss, shortness of breath. These data were presented at a discussion on the benefits of vaccines, organized by the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

"We should not allow places where the virus can feel at home, because with such an unimpeded, chaotic spread, many new mutants can be born, and we do not know in which direction the evolution of the virus will continue," said Prof. Radostina Alexandrova from the Institute of Experimental Morphology, Pathology and Anthropology of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

Since the beginning of September, the total number of administered doses of vaccines are less than 100,000. Nearly half of them are second shots.