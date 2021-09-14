COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1998 New Cases
pixabay.com
1998 are the new cases of coronavirus infection in 24,787 tests performed the previous day, according to data from the Unified Information Portal at midnight.
4587 are hospitalized patients, 370 of them are in intensive care units. 139 people died during the past 24 hours, and 1,089 were cured. The vaccines given yesterday were 8050.
