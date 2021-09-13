Caretaker Government Started Rail Projects for over BGN 1 Billion
Within the management of the official cabinet, projects for construction and modernization of the railway infrastructure for over BGN 1 billion have been launched.
This was stated by the Minister of Transport, Information Technologies and Communications Georgi Todorov at the opening of the new academic year at Todor Kableshkov University. from the department.
According to him, the efforts of the state give visible results for successful integration of the map of the European railway network.
"Tomorrow, this infrastructure will be managed by highly specialized specialists capable of applying scientific knowledge and skills in the field of transport," the minister said.
He also expressed confidence that the long-standing cooperation between the Ministry of Transport, Information Technology and Communications and the university will continue.
At the event, Minister Georgi Todorov opened a training laboratory for high voltage technology and a new training hall, and examined a simulator for drivers.
According to him, the Todor Kableshkov Higher School of Transport has a significant national social influence, uniting education, research and education in the spirit of modern national and European values.
