Gas Prices in Europe Reached $730 per 1,000 m3

Business | September 13, 2021, Monday // 23:36
Bulgaria: Gas Prices in Europe Reached $730 per 1,000 m3

The price of gas in Europe approached 0 per 1,000 cubic meters on Monday, according to the ICE exchange.

Thus, the price of the October futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands on Monday reached 7 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 59.585 euro per MWh.

At the end of last week, the price of gas in Europe exceeded 0, and then 0 per 1,000 cubic meters.

