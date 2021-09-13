Two Marijuana Labs Busted in Sofia

Society | September 13, 2021, Monday // 16:57
Bulgaria: Two Marijuana Labs Busted in Sofia pixabay

A police patrol discovered on Monday morning two marijuana laboratories in Kremikovtsi residential district. 2,500 marijuana plants were discovered inside the laboratories. It was planted with cutting-edge and expensive equipment.

 Two men, father and son, were detained during the police operation. According to unofficial information, the seized equipment and the marijuana are estimated at more than EUR 500,000. Pre-trial proceedings were initiated. 

  

