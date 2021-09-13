Bulgarian Parliament Will Be Disbanded on 16 September President Radev Will Appoint New Caretaker Cabinet

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will dissolve the 46th National Assembly and will appoint a caretaker cabinet on Thursday, 16 September, the President's Press Secretariat said on Monday.

The legislature will have to be dissolved after three parliamentary groups (There Is Such a People, GERB-UDF and BSP for Bulgaria) failed to fulfil their mandates to form a cabinet.

Early parliamentary elections must be scheduled within two months after the dissolution of the National Assembly. Radev said a couple of days ago that he will schedule the elections of the next National Assembly for 14 November, simultaneously with the first round of the presidential elections