1626 New COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | September 11, 2021, Saturday // 19:01
Bulgaria: 1626 New COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria pixabay.com

The new cases of coronavirus in our country are 1626. The number of patients with COVID-19 who died was 72.

The tests performed for the last 24 hours are 26,361. 4448 people remain in hospital, of which 377 are in the intensive care unit.
Yesterday, 11,037 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given.

