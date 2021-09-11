1626 New COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria
pixabay.com
The new cases of coronavirus in our country are 1626. The number of patients with COVID-19 who died was 72.
The tests performed for the last 24 hours are 26,361. 4448 people remain in hospital, of which 377 are in the intensive care unit.
Yesterday, 11,037 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarians - Most Mentally Stable in the EU
- » Italy Mandates Green Passes in Schools and Universities
- » Bulgaria's Health authorities: Don't Rush into Taking Booster Shot of Covid-9 Vaccine
- » WHO: Mu Strain of Coronavirus Stirs Concerns
- » Hundreds of People Without Masks at a Concert in Berkovitsa, Bulgaria
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1629 New Cases, 52 Dead