Bulgaria is a lovely country for both tourists and international students who want to further their education. Many people who’ve had the opportunity to study in Bulgaria often praise the country’s amazing ski resorts, mountains, beaches, warm welcoming people, and cities. Bulgaria has a long and proud history that goes as far back as the year 681. It joined the European Union in 2007 making it a very easy country to travel to for international students across the world. There are so many top universities in the country and below are the top 7 Universities in Bulgaria.

American University In Bulgaria (AUBG)

Located in the city of Blagoevgrad, the American University in Bulgaria is amongst the best the country has to offer. The good thing about this institution is it also has a campus in the capital city, Sofia. Everything from Masters and Bachelors degrees in various disciplines is all on offer at this wonderful university, and it has been operating since 1991. To be accepted, a student must have a good academic record and pass an entrance exam.

Students from all over the world are welcome to apply and will be accepted as long as they meet the required criteria. The American University In Bulgaria has a 70-80% admission rate which is higher than other universities, plus students can expect a five-star treatment when they enroll. Some of the services they get include things like housing, libraries, exchange programs, administrative services, sports facilities, financial aid, and more.

New Bulgarian University

Located in the capital city, Sofia, just like the university above, this one was also founded in 1991. Just like the American University In Bulgaria (AUBG), they also offer Bachelor's and Master's degree programs that are recognized all over the world. They also offer pre-bachelor degrees for students to get them prepared for their courses. International students are required to have a stellar academic record as well as pass an entrance examination. Similar to the American University in Bulgaria, students get a wide variety of services when they get enrolled like a library, long-distance learning, administrative services, sports facilities, and more.

Burgas Free University

This university is located in the city of Burgas and is recognized by the ministry of education and science in Bulgaria. Known as BFU for short, this university is the third one on this list to be founded in 1991. Students who are interested in studying for a doctorate, Master’s, and Bachelor’s Degree will feel right at home at this amazing university. This university has a 40-50% admission rate, which makes them a very selective educational institution.

If you are having any issues preparing for your entrance exams, you can turn to professional essay writing services, like AdvancedWriters.com. There are so many good-quality writing companies online that will help you prepare by giving you guidelines and past exam papers for you to prepare. Once you are accepted by BFU, you can hire them to write essays for you if you’re struggling with a particular topic. On-campus, students can access the library, online programs, sports facilities, and more.

University of Economics

Varna - Found in Varna, this university also has a 40-50% administration rate, just like the one above. There are so many degree programs for students across the board to choose from however, as is the procedure with the other universities above, students must show they have a good academic record as well as pass an exam. At over 100 years old, it is one of the oldest universities in Bulgaria, and services students get include scholarships, exchange programs, library, sports facilities housing, long-distance learning, and more.

Technical University of Sofia

The lovely city of Sofia has plenty of amazing universities that offer American courses, and this is one of them. Founded back in 1945, this university has a long and proud history of academic excellence. It also has campuses located in places like Stara Zagora, Sliven, and Plovdiv. It is also known as TU-Sofia for short and offers a wide range of doctorates, Master's, and Bachelor's degree programs.

With an admission rate of 30-40%, it is one of the hardest universities to get into, and students must show strong academic performances on top of passing an exam to get accepted. Both local and international students are welcome to apply and further their education while enjoying perks like study abroad programs, administrative help around the clock, access to the library for assignments, access to sports facilities, and more.

The University of National and World Economy

Located in Sofia, this university was founded way back in 1920. It is one of the most recognized educational institutions in Bulgaria with multiple campuses in places like Haskovo and Plovdiv. Students who are looking to study various Bachelor’s Degree programs are welcome to apply no matter where they are in the world.

The faculty are friendly and will do everything they can to ensure that anyone who joins their ranks succeeds and becomes the best they can be. There are plenty of facilities on their campuses that students have access to on their journey for academic excellence.

University of Architecture, Civil Engineering, and Geodesy

Last on the list is the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering, and Geodesy and it is also located in Sofia. Founded in 1942 UACEG has a wide variety of degree programs for students to choose from which range from Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctorate. With a 40-50% admission rate, students have a good chance of being enrolled as long as they show a willingness to learn and show a good academic record. Since it is located in Sofia, students can enjoy what this vibrant city has to offer while furthering their education.

Many of the students that study in Bulgaria are from countries they share a border with. While the country does welcome students from all over the world, the majority of its students come from neighboring countries like Macedonia, Greece, and Turkey. There is also a large Indian, South African, Ghanaian, British, American, Italian, German, Israeli, and Nigerian contingent as well in many of their campuses. From the list of universities above, it is clear to see that many are attracted by the wide range of degree programs and educational systems the country has to offer. The living costs and tuition fees are affordable, plus the locals are very friendly. It is one of the safest countries to study in for international students.