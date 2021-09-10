Bulgaria's Supreme Judicial Council Approves Six European Delegated Prosecutors

Meeting on Friday, the 11-member Prosecutors Chamber of the Supreme Judicial Council approved six European Delegated Prosecutors (EDPs) from Bulgaria after two days of hearings of all applicants for the position. A total of 23 Bulgarian magistrates (6 judges, 15 prosecutors and 2 investigating magistrates) applied for the position.

This is the second election held in Bulgaria, because not all applicants in the first election were approved during the final stage.

The most votes today received Elena Popova from the Bulgarian Specialised Criminal Court, the prosecutors from the Prosecutor's Office Viktor Tarchev, Stanislav Stoykov and Anna Aleksova, as well as the deputy heads of the District Prosecutor's Offices of Pernik - Anita Jamalova, and Kyustendil - Ivaylo Iliev