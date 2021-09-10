Bulgarians - Most Mentally Stable in the EU

Bulgaria and Romania are at the bottom of the ranking of the European statistical agency Eurostat for the share of citizens of EU countries suffering from chronic depression.

The share of citizens of EU countries suffering from chronic depression in 2019 is 7.2%, according to Eurostat.

According to researchers, this share has increased by 0.3% compared to 2014.

The largest share of those suffering from this disease is registered in Slovenia (15.1%). Followed by Portugal (12.2%) and Sweden (11.7%). At the other end of the scale are Romania (1%), Bulgaria (2.7%) and Malta (3.5%).

Researchers point to the fact that in the EU, women are more likely to suffer from depression than men. The largest share of women with depression was registered in Portugal (16.4%) and Slovenia (16%). Slovenia also has the highest proportion of men with depression (14.3%). Sweden (10%) and Germany (9.9%) follow.

According to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 260 million people on Earth currently suffer from clinical depression. It kills about 800,000 people each year, and adolescents, as well as boys and girls between the ages of 15 and 29, are particularly vulnerable to it. The fight against depression is complicated by the fact that neurophysiologists still do not fully understand the nature of this disease and cannot determine the exact number of people susceptible to it.



/Novinite.bg