Current Anti-Covid Measures are Here to Stay, despite Protests

"I can only appeal to all Bulgarians, not only to the owners of restaurants and employees, but also to those who visit them - to show understanding, to show empathy to the people who are in serious condition in hospitals at the moment", caretaker Minister of Health, Stoycho Katsarov told journalists in Parliament on September 8.

According to him, people do not get vaccinated, and "we have no other mechanism to limit the spread of the infection. That is why restrictions are the only way," he said. The caretaker minister assured that the government was prepared with compensatory measures for all affected businesses.

The measures will not be changed due to the protests in the country. There will be no delays in compensation, the minister assured. The restrictions come into force in September and payments for them will be made in October.

"I hope that this week or next week at the latest, the Parliament will adopt the budget update, so that the measures will be financially secured," he added.

Sector organsations protest against latest Covid-19 measures

The measures are adopted on the basis of the epidemiological risk. They are scientifically substantiated and if we follow them strictly, within two or three weeks we can see a result and their cancellation can become possible.

"Let us wear masks indoors, even outdoors, if there are people around us. Let us all try to help each other in this way and help the people whose activities in this case suffer the most," appealed Minister Katsarov.