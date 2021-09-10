Full-fledged War with Russia Is Possible - Ukrainian President

Politics | September 10, 2021, Friday // 13:15
Bulgaria: Full-fledged War with Russia Is Possible - Ukrainian President pexels.com

 Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has acknowledged that the possibility of a full-fledged war with Russia exists and believes that this would be the 'greatest mistake.'

"I think, maybe," the Ukrainian leader stated on Friday at the YES Brainstorming forum, answering a question about the possibility of a full-fledged war with Russia.

At the same time, Zelensky is convinced that this would be the wrong outcome of the development of events. "After that, the neighborhood of Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus would no longer exist," he said.

The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly hurled ungrounded assertions that a certain undefined threat allegedly posed by Russia apparently exists. Moscow, for its part, emphasizes the absence of any intention to use force. In particular, on September 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that force would not be used to protect Russian-speaking citizens in Ukraine, as this issue is being solved through efforts within international organizations.

