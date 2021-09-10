Bulgaria's Health authorities: Don't Rush into Taking Booster Shot of Covid-9 Vaccine

Society » HEALTH | September 10, 2021, Friday // 12:38
The Expert Council on with the Ministry of Health advises against rushing the decision to have a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines. The position of the expert council circulated by the Ministry of Health this morning after Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov yesterday said that a decision on a recommendation is pending at any moment from MA - the European Medicines Agency.

The final decision on the administration of an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be taken at national level after only the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has assessed the data on the administration of an additional dose.

Still, the health system's efforts must be focued on increasing vaccination coverage among citizens who are not yet immunized or have notcompleted a vaccination course. Members of the expert council expressed the opinion that when administering  booter dose of COVID-19 vaccines, it is good to have an individual approach to each person tailored to their current health status.

 

