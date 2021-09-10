Bulgaria will Revise Its Overall Policy on North Macedonia - Security Council

The participants in the Security Council of the Council of Ministers on September 9 discussed the need to "analyze and update the overall policy of Bulgaria towards the Republic of North Macedonia - our political behaviour and search for future solutions in the interest of the peoples of both countries.

"Without going beyond the position adopted by the Bulgarian National Assembly, we propose at the next meeting of the Security Council to discuss the overall policy of the Republic of Bulgaria and seek practical solutions to provide these starting points desired in Bulgaria's foreign policy, so that it is understood among its allies in the European Union and that we have stable messages and future decisions that are in the interest of the national interest of Bulgaria," caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said.