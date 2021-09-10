President Radev: Dissolution of the National Assembly is a Matter of Days

In order to have a fair vote, the composition of the CEC is important, he said during the hearing of a new candidate for a member of CEC from the party TISP

The dissolution of the National Assembly is a matter of days, said President Rumen Radev at the hearing of the new candidate and member of the Central Election Committee from the quota of "There Is Such a People" - Gergana Stoyanova.

I want to wish you success and to join the full work of the CEC as soon as possible because the dissolution of the National Assembly is a matter of days, the head of state addressed Stoyanova.

He stressed that in order to have fair and transparent elections, the composition and work of the CEC is extremely important and noted the importance of publicity in the work of the commission.

During the hearing, Gergana Stoyanova said it was important to conduct an awareness campaign among the people.

I was impressed by the desire of people to see and get acquainted with the way of voting with machines, she said.

Prof. Emilia Drumeva, chairwoman of the commission that checks the compliance of the candidate's documents, said that Gergana Stoyanova meets the requirements of the Electoral Code to be a member of the CEC and there is no non-compliance with the law.



/BTV