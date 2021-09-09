Bulgarian Retirees to Receive BGN120 Bonus for Three Final Months of 2021

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 9, 2021, Thursday // 16:32
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Retirees to Receive BGN120 Bonus for Three Final Months of 2021

Bulgarian pensioners will receive a pension supplement worth of BGN120 for the three final months of the year - October, November and December –, while a recalculation of pensions will be made from December 25, including an increase in the minimum pension to BGN 370.

After more than three hours of heated debates today, MPs adopted the amendments to the revenue and expenditure parts of the budget and the necessary adjustments for the deadlines of the already adopted paragraphs, which finished the update of the State Social Security budget at second reading.

