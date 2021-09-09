Angela Merkel to Hold Last Meeting wih Balkan Leaders, Discuss EU Integration Process

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Belgrade on Monday, where she will meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to discuss political and economic cooperation and the EU integration process.

The next day, the German chancellor will travel to Tirana where she will meet Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and afterwards have lunch with the prime ministers of all six Western Balkans states and EU hopefuls – Serbia, Kosovo, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and North Macedonia.

The German ambassador to Serbia, Thomas Schieb, said during a meeting with President Vučić on Wednesday that Merkel’s visit, despite coming at the end of her term, is sending a strong signal that Serbia and the region remain high on the German agenda.

Vučić said her visit is “a great honour for Serbia, and a chance to thank her for everything she had done for Serbia and the region during her long and successful term in office.”

“The launch of the Berlin Process, at the proposal of the German chancellor, created a different atmosphere and new opportunities for cooperation in the Western Balkans, making the region more peaceful and stable,” he added./EURACTIV.rs | betabriefing.com)