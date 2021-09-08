Bulgarian Schools Will Switch to Remote Learning if 10% of Students Contract Coronavirus
Pixabay
Students from the 1st to the 4th grade will not wear masks in class. Masks are not mandatory for preschool groups, the Ministry of Education has announced.
Masks remain mandatory everywhere in school buildings for all other students, as well as for primary school students in the breaks and in common areas.
In isolated cases of sick or quarantined students, teachers and staff, the school principal can order an individual student or class to switch to e-learning. In the absence of 10% of students due to Covid-19 infections, the principal can propose to the Minister to approve rotational or full distance learning.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria's Caretaker PM Meets with H.E. Herro Mustafa, US Ambassador to Bulgaria
- » Hacker Attack Puts on Hold Population Census in Bulgaria
- » Tatyana Doncheva MP of Rise up BG! Here We come! Accused of Peddling Influence Corruption - specialized Prosecutor's Office
- » Tomorrow BSP Returns Government-forming Mandate
- » Blagoevgrad Arsonist Remanded in Custody
- » Bulgaria in Figures: Unemployment down 14% in July - Employment Agency