Bulgarian Schools Will Switch to Remote Learning if 10% of Students Contract Coronavirus

Students from the 1st to the 4th grade will not wear masks in class. Masks are not mandatory for preschool groups, the Ministry of Education has announced.

Masks remain mandatory everywhere in school buildings for all other students, as well as for primary school students in the breaks and in common areas.

In isolated cases of sick or quarantined students, teachers and staff, the school principal can order an individual student or class to switch to e-learning. In the absence of 10% of students due to Covid-19 infections, the principal can propose to the Minister to approve rotational or full distance learning.