Bulgaria's Supreme Judicial Council Set to Handpick EU Delegated Prosecutors

Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council on September 8 started the procedure for selection of European delegated prosecutors.

Within two days, the 22 candidates will present their motives to the Prosecutors’ college. Six of them will be selected to join the team of European chief Prosecutor, Laura Kövesi.

Each candidate has 10 minutes to present his/her motives, after which will answer the questions of the senior magistrates. Members of the Prosecutors’ College have the right to vote for more than one candidate.

The new hearing comes after it became clear in March that Laura Kövesi was returning 6 of Bulgaria's 10 candidacies on the grounds that they did not meet the requirements to be part of the European Public Prosecutor's Office.