Public Trensport in Greece AccessibleOnly with Negative Coronavirus Test as of 13 September

The Greek authorities are introducing a mandatory rapid COVID-19 test for access to public transport as of September 13, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

 According to our embassy in Athens, the requirement applies to unvaccinated and unenceded coronavirus citizens who choose to travel by intercity bus, ship, train or domestic flights. Greece is also extending the current restrictions on entry into the country until 06:00 on 10 September.

 If assistance is necessary, Bulgarian citizens can contact our embassy in Athens by direct phone: +30 210 67 48 107 or on-call telephones during off-hours: +30 210 67 48 105, 106, 107, as well as with the Consulate General of Thessaloniki by phone: +30 2310 829 210; +30 2310 869 510 and off-duty phone: +30 231.

