Apple will Present New iPhone on 14 September

The technology conglomerate Apple announced it planned a key event on 14 September with focus on new products. Analysts reckon that might be the premiere of the new iPhone, Reuters reported. Since 2013, the company has delivered new iPhones around September. The tech giant, which launched a redesigned iPhone with 5G connectivity last year, is not expected to make radical changes this year, with most analysts pointing to small technical updates to the phone's processor and camera system.

The new line of smartphones are expected to expand the Portrait mode feature to video and also have higher-quality video recording format. The Portrait mode uses the phone's depth sensor to focus on faces while blurring the background, allowing amateur photographers to produce high-quality snaps. The mid-September launch results in a sales surge in the last week of Apple's fiscal fourth quarter as millions of avid shoppers snap up the newly releases iPhones.