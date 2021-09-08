Targovishte District is the First Dark Red Zone for COVID-19 in Bulgaria

Targovishte District is the first in the country, which is already in the so-called dark red zone for COVID-19, where the new patients for a period of two weeks are over 500 people per 100 thousand population. This is shown by the weekly analysis of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD), based on data from the Unified Information Portal on Coronavirus till Sunday (September 5). The districts of Burgas and Veliko Tarnovo are relatively close to the threshold of over 500 new infected in two weeks.

A comparison with last week's data shows that the so-called red zone, where the new cases for a period of two weeks per 100,000 population are between 250 and 500 people, now includes seven new districts, so more than half of the country is in the alarming red zone. The regions are: Gabrovo (316 new infected per 100 thousand population in two weeks), Sliven (294 new infected per 100 thousand population in two weeks), Blagoevgrad (281), Shumen (279), Smolyan (267), Razgrad 251), Pernik (251).

New measures against the coronavirus have been in force in Bulgaria since Tuesday (September 7th), one of the aspects being that the work of the establishments is limited to 11 pm. In this regard, the branch organizations have announced a protest and will not comply with the order, and will continue to work after 23h. In this context, the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov announced that the measures are necessary due to the low level of vaccination and the high morbidity in the country.

"Let's show understanding, empathy for people who are in serious condition, for the dead. We have not been vaccinated and we have no other way to limit the spread of the infection," Katsarov said. According to him, the government is ready to pay compensation to the affected businesses. The amounts will be transferred - as usual - for the previous month. For this purpose, it is necessary for the parliament to update the budget, the Minister of Health reminded.

/Dnevnik