Bulgaria's Caretaker PM Meets with H.E. Herro Mustafa, US Ambassador to Bulgaria

Caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev held a meeting with the US Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa, the press office of the cabinet announced on September 7.

During their conversation in the Council of Ministers, emphasis was placed on the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States and the efforts of the two countries to continue its fruitful development. The importance of regular contacts between Bulgaria and the United States in various formats and the excellent dialogue at the highest level were taken into account.

At the meeting, caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev and Ambassador Herro Mustafa discussed the bilateral partnership in the fight against corruption and in the field of defence and security, as well as the potential of trade and economic relations between Bulgaria and the United States. The successful Bulgarian hosting of the Three Seas Initiative, which has the consistent support of the United States, was also noted.

Ambassador Herro Mustafa introduced caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev to the virtual Summit for Democarcy planned by US President Joe Biden at the end of this year.

Caretaker Prime Minister Yanev welcomed the initiative and expressed the expectation that the forum would contribute positively to global issues.