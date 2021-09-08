Top Priests Call on Humanity to Listen to the "Cry of Earth and Poor"

The leaders of the Catholic, Anglican and Greek Orthodox churches called on the global community to do more to protect the planet's future, dpa reported. With All, regardless of faith or worldview, should listen to the "cry of the earth and the poor," consider their behaviour and pledge meaningful sacrifices for the sake of the planet, according to a document signed by Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I, issued on Tuesday.

This is the first time that the three religious leaders have issued a joint warning about the need for environmental sustainability, its impact on poverty and the importance of global cooperation, according to the Vatican.

Last week, Pope Francis said he would attend the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. However, he said his attendance would depend on his health as the pope continues to recover from intestinal surgery in July./Europost