Strong Earthquake Shook Mexico, There is a Casualty
There is some damage
A magnitude 7.4 earthquake shook Mexico. Its epicenter was 37 km northwest of San Marcos and 14 km southeast of Acapulco, Guerrero, according to the US Geophysical Institute (USGS).
Buildings in Mexico City swayed in the middle of the night, forcing people to flee the streets. In some parts of the city, the quakes lasted nearly a minute.
The quakes caused rocks to slide and damage buildings. One victim is currently reported. No major damage was done to Guerrero, where Acapulco is located, or to neighboring Oaxaca or the capital, Mexico City, said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Acapulco is located about 375 km from Mexico City. A metropolitan area was left without electricity and frightened residents took to the streets, some almost in their pajamas, an eyewitness told Reuters.
The locals had gathered together in the rain, with small children and pets in their arms, too frightened to return home.
/Nova
