Boycott of the Measures: Sofia Discos Opened their Doors to Visitors
Control officers were not detected
Boycott of restrictions against the distribution of COVID-19, after the Bulgarian Association of Restaurants announced that the discos will not close at night.
According to the new measures, the restaurants should not be open after 11 pm. Thus, in practice, the discos should not open at all.
Last night the discos in the capital's "Student City" were closed around that time. Despite the ban, young people began to gather in front of nightclubs. They know about the anti-epidemic restrictions, but they have heard that the discos in the area will not follow them.
Shortly after midnight, one of the big discos in "Student City" opens its doors. The restaurant is moderately full and works until the morning. Control officers did not appear and the entertained young people leave at dawn.
/BTV
