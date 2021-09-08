Boycott of the Measures: Sofia Discos Opened their Doors to Visitors

Society | September 8, 2021, Wednesday // 08:40
Bulgaria: Boycott of the Measures: Sofia Discos Opened their Doors to Visitors Pixabay

Control officers were not detected

Boycott of restrictions against the distribution of COVID-19, after the Bulgarian Association of Restaurants announced that the discos will not close at night.

According to the new measures, the restaurants should not be open after 11 pm. Thus, in practice, the discos should not open at all.

Last night the discos in the capital's "Student City" were closed around that time. Despite the ban, young people began to gather in front of nightclubs. They know about the anti-epidemic restrictions, but they have heard that the discos in the area will not follow them.

Shortly after midnight, one of the big discos in "Student City" opens its doors. The restaurant is moderately full and works until the morning. Control officers did not appear and the entertained young people leave at dawn.
/BTV

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: disco., club., restrictions., measures., Covid-19., Coronavirus, boycott
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria