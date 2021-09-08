Weather in Bulgaria: Light Rains in the South and Maximum Temperatures between 20° and 25°C

Today the clouds over the country will be torn, mostly significant over Southern Bulgaria, where in some places it will rain lightly. It will continue to blow to moderate, in the eastern regions and temporarily strong northeast wind. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 20° and 25° Celsius, in Sofia around 20°. The atmospheric pressure during the day will decrease slightly but will remain higher than the average for September. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Hristo Hristov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be scattered clouds over the Black Sea coast, mostly significant clouds over the southern coast. A moderate and temporarily strong northeast wind will continue to blow. Maximum air temperatures: 21° -23°C. The temperature of the sea water is 23° -24°C. The sea wave will be 3-4 points.

Above the mountains, the clouds will be significant and in some places in the Rila-Rhodope region it will rain lightly. A strong wind will blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters about 15°C, at 2000 meters - about 8°C.

/Focus